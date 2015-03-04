(Corrects spelling of U.N. envoy's first name in paragraph 2)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 4 Islamic State militants
will "stop at nothing" to strengthen their presence in Libya and
the urgency of a request by the country for international help
to tackle the extremists should not be underestimated, a top
United Nations official said on Wednesday.
U.N. special envoy Bernardino Leon briefed the United
Nations Security Council on the situation in Libya, where two
rival governments and their armed forces are battling for
control four years after the civil war that ousted Muammar
Gaddafi.
Islamist militants have bolstered their foothold in the
North African state amid the chaos and on Tuesday stormed two
oilfields, driving out security forces.
"I have no doubt that terrorists groups, such as Islamic
State, will stop at nothing in their bid to play on existing
political divisions... to consolidate their own presence and
influence in Libya," Leon told the 15-member council.
He said the international community should be ready to
support Libyan efforts to tackle terrorism and extremism.
"We should be careful to not underestimate the sense of
urgency and alarm underpinning this request for international
support on addressing the threat of terrorism," Leon said.
United Nations sanctions monitors said in a new report that
Libyan authorities are unable to halt the illicit trade in oil
or the flow of weapons and need an international maritime force
to help.
Libya, backed by Egypt, has called for the Security Council
to lift an arms embargo. The government is already allowed to
import weapons with the approval of a Security Council committee
overseeing the embargo imposed in 2011.
Libyan U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Dabbashi said the Libyan army
recently made some specific exemption requests to the committee.
"These requests related to reinforcing the abilities of the
Libyan air force so that it may be able to monitor Libyan
territory and borders and prevent the terrorists from breaching
oil fields and oil facilities and so that it can protect the
fortunes and the wealth of the country," he said.
Fighting and air strikes have escalated even as the United
Nations prepares to restart negotiations this week between the
two factions in an attempt to broker a ceasefire, form a unity
government and put Libya back on track to stability.
"Unless Libyan leaders act quickly and decisively, the risk
of their country's national unity and territorial integrity are
real and imminent," Leon said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Dan Grebler)