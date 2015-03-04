(Recasts; adds details of Libya request for weapons)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 4 Libya has sought
permission from the United Nations to import 150 tanks, two
dozen fighter jets, seven attack helicopters, tens of thousands
of assault rifles and grenade launchers and millions of rounds
of ammunition from Ukraine, Serbia and Czech Republic.
In the written request to the U.N. Security Council
committee overseeing an arms embargo imposed upon the North
African state, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters on
Wednesday, Libya said it needs the massive shipment of weapons
and military equipment to take on Islamic State militants and
other extremists and to control its borders.
If there are no objections by any of the 15-member
committee, the request will be approved at 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT)
on Monday.
Two rival governments and their respective armed forces are
battling for control of Libya four years after the civil war
that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. The chaos has allowed radical
Islamist militants to bolster their foothold in the
oil-producing OPEC member.
U.N. special envoy Bernardino Leon on Wednesday warned the
Security Council that Islamic State would "stop at nothing" to
strengthen its presence.
"The international community must move quickly to present a
clearly articulated strategy in support of the Libyan state and
the efforts of a national unity government in combating the
growing threat of terrorism," he said.
In a recent report, U.N. sanctions monitors said that Libyan
authorities need an international maritime force to help halt
the illicit trade in oil and the flow of weapons.
Libya, backed by Egypt, has called for the arms embargo to
be lifted. The government is already allowed to import weapons
with the approval of the council committee overseeing the
embargo imposed in 2011.
The committee has long urged Libya to improve monitoring of
its weapons over concerns that government arms were being
diverted to militant groups.
"The Libyan army is ready to accept an observer to ensure
that the weapons approved by the committee are in effect
delivered to the official Libyan army," Libya's U.N. Ambassador
Ibrahim Dabbashi told the Security Council on Wednesday.
Fighting and air strikes have escalated even as the U.N.
prepares to restart negotiations between the two factions in an
attempt to broker a ceasefire, form a unity government and put
Libya back on track to stability.
"Unless Libyan leaders act quickly and decisively, the risk
to their country's national unity and territorial integrity are
real and imminent," Leon said.
