By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, April 29
UNITED NATIONS, April 29 The United Nations
Libya mediator said on Wednesday it was "difficult to be
optimistic" a peace deal could be reached, but the aim was to
try and broker agreement on a unity government before the Muslim
fasting month of Ramadan starts in mid-June.
The mediator, Bernardino Leon, briefed the U.N. Security
Council on the conflict on Wednesday. Two governments - one in
the east, the other in Tripoli - are fighting for control of the
North African state, four years after the ouster of leader
Muammar Gaddafi.
Leon said he gave the parties a third draft of a possible
agreement this week and they are due to respond by Sunday.
"The international community would like to see an agreement
in Libya before Ramadan," Leon told reporters. "Let me be very
cautious about the possibilities for an agreement."
Internationally recognized Prime Minister Abdullah al-
Thinni, his government and the elected parliament have been
confined to eastern Libya since a group called Libya Dawn seized
Tripoli in August, set up its own administration and reinstated
an assembly.
Leon said once he received the parties' reaction to the
latest draft, he hoped to be able to schedule a new round of
talks in the "coming couple of weeks."
"I think that there is a genuine interest in improving the
proposal, improving the possible agreement," he said.
"It's difficult to be optimistic," he said. "You cannot be
optimistic in this context in Libya. You cannot be. The only
source of hope is that we're working hard."
Western leaders say the negotiations are the only way to end
the chaos in Libya, where militants loyal to Islamic State have
gained ground, exploiting a security vacuum just as they did in
Syria and Iraq.
People-smuggling gangs have also taken advantage of the
anarchy, and Europe is struggling to stem a flow of tens of
thousands of migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Up to 900
people drowned trying to reach Europe from Libya last week.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Leslie Adler)