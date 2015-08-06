UNITED NATIONS Aug 6 The United Nations will
convene a new round of talks in Geneva on Aug. 10 aimed at
ending the conflict and political crisis in Libya, the U.N.
mission in Libya said on Thursday.
"Underscoring the significant progress achieved to date ...
(U.N. envoy Bernardino) Leon is urging the main parties to
redouble their efforts and continue working together towards
narrowing existing differences," Leon's mission said in a
statement.
"Leon acknowledges that while some of the parties continue
to have reservations about what has been achieved to date, it is
important for all parties to continue working on jointly
addressing and resolving these concerns," the statement added.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau in New York and Stephanie
Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Dan Grebler)