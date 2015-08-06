(Adds air strike, details, background)
By Louis Charbonneau and Ayman al-Warfalli
UNITED NATIONS/BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 6 The United
Nations will convene a new round of Libya talks on Monday in
Geneva in a push to persuade warring parties to agree on a unity
government and end the violence gripping the oil producer, the
U.N. said on Thursday.
There are many challenges to ending Libya's armed conflict,
four years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.
Last month, some factions signed an initial U.N.-sponsored
deal to form a unity government, but delegates from a parliament
controlling the capital Tripoli stayed away.
An armed alliance known as Libya Dawn took over Tripoli and
declared its own government and parliament a year ago, driving
out the internationally recognised premier.
"Underscoring the significant progress achieved to date ...
(U.N. envoy Bernardino) Leon is urging the main parties to
redouble their efforts and continue working together towards
narrowing existing differences," Leon's U.N. mission for Libya
said in a statement.
"Leon acknowledges that while some of the parties continue
to have reservations about what has been achieved to date, it is
important for all parties to continue working on jointly
addressing and resolving these concerns," the statement added.
Some representatives from municipalities in Tripoli and the
western city of Misrata allied to Libya Dawn signed the deal.
Under the plan, Libya will get a one-year government of
national accord. A council of ministers headed by a prime
minister and two deputies would have executive authority. The
House of Representatives would be the legislative body, a plan
meeting opposition from the GNC.
The factions have yet to agree on details.
Diplomats say both governments face pressure from hardliners
who favour a military solution.
On Thursday, the air force of the official Libyan government
based in the east attacked a small vessel trying to dock at
Derna, a port city controlled by Islamist groups, said air force
spokesman Nasser al-Hasi.
"We don't allow any ship to approach Derna port without
permission from the army," he said. "We had issued warnings."
There was no immediate word on any casualties.
Derna, east of Benghazi, is an eastern hotpot.
Both Libyan governments are backed by former anti-Gaddafi
rebels which control only limited territory. Islamic State
militants have exploited the power struggle by increasing their
presence in Libya as they did in Syria, Iraq and Egypt.
