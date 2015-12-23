(Adds details, Libyan ambassador, changes slug)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Dec 23 The U.N. Security Council
on Wednesday endorsed a U.N.-brokered agreement among Libya's
warring factions to form a national unity government, a deal
Western powers hope will bring stability and help to combat a
growing Islamic State presence.
Libya's U.N. ambassador, Ibrahim Dabbashi, said Libyan
authorities have no plans to request Western air strikes against
Islamic State militants anytime soon, if at all. He dismissed
media reports citing him as saying the resolution would lead to
a swift Libyan appeal for Western military intervention.
The unanimously adopted resolution, drafted by Britain, made
clear that Libya's future unity government should be the sole
representative for the North African country, where competing
governments have long vied for power.
Four years after Muammar Gaddafi's fall, Libya is deeply
fractured, with a self-declared government in Tripoli and an
internationally recognized one in the east, each backed by
coalitions of former rebels and militias. Hardliners in both
Libyan factions reject the peace deal.
The resolution said the council welcomed the formation of
the so-called Presidency Council in Libya and urged it to a form
a unity government within 30 days as called for in last week's
agreement.
It also urged the Presidency Council to finalize interim
security arrangements necessary for bringing stability to Libya
and called on U.N. member states to "respond urgently to
requests for assistance" from Libya's unity government.
This did not mean Libya wanted U.S., British, French or
other countries conducting bombing sorties against Islamic State
militants in Libya.
"No one is thinking about requesting foreign intervention at
the moment," Dabbashi told Reuters before the vote.
"We are willing to fight ISIS ourselves," Dabbashi added,
using an acronym for Islamic State.
Dabbashi said Libya may eventually want air support from
Western countries in the fight against Islamic State but
suggested that such a request, if it comes, was not imminent.
The priority was strengthening Libyan security capabilities with
Western training and lifting the U.N. arms embargo, he said.
Foreign countries would need a Libyan request or U.N.
mandate in order to intervene militarily in Libya.
British U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft welcomed the
adoption of the resolution and urged all those in Libya who have
not embraced the Libyan peace deal to do so.
"The door is open and the hand of friendship extended,"
Rycroft said.
U.N. diplomats and officials said privately they are worried
the precarious agreement in Libya could fall apart in the coming
days or weeks.
The chiefs of the two rival parliaments have rejected the
U.N. deal.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Will Dunham)