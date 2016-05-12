By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS May 12 Libya's mission to the
United Nations has asked the Security Council to remove from a
U.N. blacklist an Indian-flagged tanker that was recently
prevented from shipping oil for the rival eastern Libyan
government, Libya's U.N. envoy said on Thursday.
The tanker Distya Ameya was blacklisted last month after the
rival eastern government's parallel oil company attempted to use
it to ship a cargo of 650,000 barrels of crude. The U.N. measure
requires states to ban the ship from entering any port around
the world.
Libyan Ambassador Ibrahim Dabbashi told Reuters his mission
had submitted an official request, though he did not know when
the delisting might take effect. It will be up to the 15-nation
council's Libya sanctions committee to make a decision.
Dabbashi said the request was made "because of the
cooperation of the flag state and the explanation given on the
involvement of the ship in the illegal export."
He said the tanker's operators had no intention of getting
involved in an improper transaction and had lacked proper
information.
Two competing governments, one in Tripoli and one in the
east, backed by armed factions, have struggled for control of
the North African OPEC state since 2014.
The eastern administration has set up its own National Oil
Corporation in parallel to the Tripoli-based NOC.
A U.N.-backed unity government, designed to replace the
rival administrations, arrived in Tripoli earlier this year and
is attempting to assert authority over the whole country.
Western powers fear any attempt by the eastern NOC to export
crude independently would undermine the Tripoli government and
further fracture the country along regional lines.
The eastern NOC claims legitimacy from the government and
parliament based in eastern Libya, which received international
recognition after armed opponents took control of Tripoli in
2014 and installed rival institutions there.
The new U.N.-backed unity government, which is an attempt to
end the conflict, faces resistance from hardliners in both
factions, whose rivalries steadily emerged following the 2011
uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.
The U.N. Security Council recently passed a resolution
saying the new unity government has "primary responsibility" for
preventing illicit oil sales, urging it to communicate any such
attempts to the U.N. committee overseeing Libya-related
sanctions.
There will be ministerial talks on providing support for
Libya's new unity government in Vienna next week. The meeting
will focus on international efforts to bring stability to Libya.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)