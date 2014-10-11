(Adds quote Ban, Misrata leader, background)
TRIPOLI Oct 11 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon flew to Tripoli on Saturday to urge the warring factions
fighting for control of Libya to make peace, in the
highest-level visit since an armed faction took the capital in
August.
Oil producer Libya is struggling with two governments and
two parliaments since an armed group from the western city of
Misrata seized Tripoli, setting up its own cabinet and assembly
while forcing the internationally recognized government to move
to the east.
Western powers and Libya's neighbours worry that the North
African country will become a failed state as former rebels who
helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 now fight for control and a
share of the vast oil reserves.
"There is no alternative to dialogue," said the U.N.
secretary general after arrival. "It is my conviction that all
problems in Libya can be solved through dialogue. Nevertheless,
we understand that the path will be long and difficult. Peace
building always is."
Ban met a deputy speaker and other lawmakers from the
elected parliament, the House of Representatives, which has
moved to the eastern city of Tobruk, as well as Misrata members
of the assembly who have boycotted the sessions.
He said he had come to support a U.N.-sponsored dialogue to
try to end militia fighting. The talks, started in the southern
city of Ghadames two weeks ago, have not taken in armed factions
from Misrata or a rival militia allied to the western city of
Zintan who battled Misrata forces in Tripoli for more than a
month over the summer.
But diplomats hope that since Misrata members from the house
are indirectly linked to the rival parliament in Tripoli, the
talks will start a broader political dialogue, not just about
the House of Representatives.
"We call for a political dialogue ...and welcome the
mediating role the U.N. is playing," Fathi Bashagha, a lawmaker,
from the group which has boycotted the sessions of the assembly
in Tobruk, told Reuters.
But in an indication of the challenge to bridge differences
in a country divided along tribal and regional lines, a Misrata
militia commander denounced those taking part in the Ghadames
talks as criminals, according to a video circulated on social
media.
"TIME NOT RIPE"
"The time is currently not ripe for talks," Salah Badi, one
of the commanders leading the seizure of Tripoli, said in the
video. Reuters could not verify its authenticity.
He said anyone who wanted to talk to the Operation Dawn, an
alliance of forces which took Tripoli, should come to the front
line. His force have been trying to expand to the west of
Tripoli.
Libya's weak central government and fledging national army
have been no match for the well-armed factions, who both claim
legitimacy for their role in the NATO-backed civil war that
ended the late Gaddafi's dictatorship.
The situation in Tripoli has been worsened by a separate
battle in the main eastern city of Benghazi where pro-government
forces are battling Islamist militias which have taken several
army camps.
An army commander was killed on Friday, Wanis Bukhamada,
army special forces commander, told Reuters. Around 130 soldiers
have been killed since August, a separate army source added.
Unknown gunmen also fired rockets at the Labraq airport east
of Benghazi, which has become the main entry gate into the east
since Benghazi airport was closed due to fighting in May,
security sources said. Nobody was hurt.
