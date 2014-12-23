GENEVA Dec 23 Hundreds of civilians in Libya have been killed in fighting since late August, the United Nations said on Tuesday, warning commanders that they could face prosecution for possible war crimes.

The conflict has driven at least 120,000 people from their homes and triggered a humanitarian crisis, said the joint report by the U.N. human rights office and U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

"As a commander of an armed group, you are criminally liable under international law if you commit or order the commission of grave human rights abuses or fail to take reasonable and necessary measures to prevent or punish their commission," U.N. High Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al-Hussein said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)