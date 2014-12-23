GENEVA Dec 23 Hundreds of civilians in Libya
have been killed in fighting since late August, the United
Nations said on Tuesday, warning commanders that they could face
prosecution for possible war crimes.
The conflict has driven at least 120,000 people from their
homes and triggered a humanitarian crisis, said the joint report
by the U.N. human rights office and U.N. Support Mission in
Libya (UNSMIL).
"As a commander of an armed group, you are criminally liable
under international law if you commit or order the commission of
grave human rights abuses or fail to take reasonable and
necessary measures to prevent or punish their commission," U.N.
High Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al-Hussein said in a statement.
