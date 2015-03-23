* U.N. envoy sees chance of agreement
* Agreement will need international monitoring-envoy
* Islamic State growing in strength-envoy
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, March 23 Libya's warring groups could
agree this week on the leaders of a national unity government to
try to overcome the conflict in the North African country, but
it will not be easy, a U.N. envoy said on Monday.
The talks, originally due to end on Sunday, have been
extended for two more days despite renewed fighting in the
capital Tripoli, which Libya's internationally recognised
government wants to take back from a rival administration that
seized it last summer.
Western leaders say U.N. talks being held in Morocco are the
only way to end the chaos in Libya, where protesters and tribal
militias overthrew strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
"There is a chance that we can make progress and have the
first names for a unity government this week. It is going to be
a difficult discussion," U.N. special envoy Bernardino Leon said
in Brussels where he took part in a meeting of Libyan mayors.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Libya was at
a turning point. "We have to make sure that Libya has a future,"
she told reporters.
Leon told Reuters the initial goal in Morocco was to agree
on a prime minister and two deputy prime ministers.
"It is a proposal, it is not a decision. The proposal has to
be discussed, debated by the Libyans and they have to come back
to say these three names are supported," he said.
The new leaders would then draw up a full list of ministers
for the government, which would take a few weeks to put in
place, Leon said.
Proposed security arrangements such as a ceasefire, weapons
control and withdrawal of militias could not work without
international monitoring, Leon said.
"We need to support Libya also in building an army, in
training its forces, in border control. So there is a lot the
international community and particularly the European Union ...
can do," he said.
EU foreign ministers agreed last week to draw up proposals
to send a mission to Libya if the talks were successful.
Islamic State, which released a video last month showing the
beheading of 21 Egyptian Christians in Libya, was growing in
strength, Leon said.
"There were a few hundred a short time ago and now they are
probably a more important force .. If the Libyans together with
the international community ... don't react soon this is going
to become much more difficult to control," he said.
(Additional reporting by Ulf Laessing in Cairo; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)