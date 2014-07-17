By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, July 17
Security Council on Thursday for help protecting its oil
installations, oil export ports and civil airports, warning that
without more international assistance the North African oil
producer could become a failed state.
Libya's Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdelaziz appealed to the
council "to take the case of Libya seriously before it is too
late," making it clear that Libya's central government is too
weak to control the militias that helped oust late ruler Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011.
Tripoli International Airport has been a battlefield since
fighters attacked it with heavy guns on Sunday to wrest control
from a rival militia, while months of protests at oil fields and
ports caused government revenues to collapse last year.
"Lack of protection of oil fields and the ports through
which we export our oil remain to be a serious problem," said
Abdelaziz, adding that the government had lost $30 billion in
revenues while rebels controlled the ports.
"We are not asking for military intervention to protect the
oil but we need teams - experts, trained people - to work with
Libyans ... so the Libyans can learn how to protect these
strategic sites," he said.
A group of eastern rebels recently agreed to clear two major
ports they had seized almost a year ago in a drive for regional
autonomy, while a separate group agreed to end its blockade of a
southern oil field. But more protests could erupt at any time,
with militias potentially seizing oil facilities at will in
pursuit of political leverage and petroleum revenues.
"The Libyans themselves are not trained to the level that
they are capable of ensuring the protection of those sites,"
said Abdelaziz. "We're calling for stabilization and institution
building initiative on the part of the Security Council."
"Should Libya become the failed state, kidnapped by radical
groups and warlords, the consequences will be far reaching and
perhaps could be beyond control," he said.
Rwanda's United Nations Ambassador Eugene Gasana, president
of the Security Council for July, told reporters that the
15-member body noted Abdelaziz's request for assistance.
In a statement, the U.N. Security Council condemned the
recent violence in Libya "noting that this follows a deeply
concerning prolonged pattern of politically motivated and
inter-militia violence, making it even more difficult for the
Libyan authorities to govern effectively."
U.N. special envoy to Libya, Tarek Mitri, head of the world
body's political mission in the country, told the Security
Council that all 160 international U.N. staff had been
evacuated, most to Tunisia.
"As the number of military actors mobilizing and
consolidating their presence within the capital continues to
grow, there is a mounting sense of a probable imminent and
significant escalation in the conflict," Mitri told the council.
"The stakes are high for all sides," he said.
