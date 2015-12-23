UNITED NATIONS Dec 23 The United Nations
Security Council on Wednesday endorsed a U.N.-brokered agreement
among Libya's warring factions to form a national unity
government, a deal Western powers hope will bring stability and
help to combat a growing Islamic State presence.
The unanimously adopted resolution, drafted by Britain, made
clear that Libya's future unity government should be the sole
representative for the North African country, where competing
governments have long vied for power.
Four years after Muammar Gaddafi's fall, Libya is deeply
fractured, with a self-declared government in Tripoli and an
internationally recognized one in the east, each backed by
coalitions of former rebels and militias. Hardliners in both
Libyan factions reject the peace deal.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Will Dunham)