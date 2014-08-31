WASHINGTON Aug 31 Members of a Libyan rebel
militia have entered an annex of the U.S. embassy in Tripoli but
have not broken into the main compound where the United States
evacuated all of its staff last month, a U.S. official said on
Sunday.
A YouTube video showed the breach of the vacated diplomatic
facility by an armed group from the northwestern city of
Misrata, with fighters seen milling around a swimming pool and
crowded onto a balcony of one of the buildings.
It was not immediately known how close the annex,
apparently made up of diplomatic residences, is to the embassy
itself. Libya has been rocked by the worst factional violence
since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
The United States evacuated its embassy in Tripoli on July
26, driving diplomats across the border into Tunisia. A rebel
takeover of the compound would now deliver another symbolic blow
to U.S. policy toward Libya, which Western governments fear is
teetering toward becoming a failed state.
The U.S. government believes the main embassy compound is
still intact and has not been taken over, the U.S. official in
Washington told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
