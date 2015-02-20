WASHINGTON Feb 20 The United States on Friday
condemned the violent attack in Libya that killed at least 40
people, calling on political parties to work together to form a
new government.
"This latest terrorist attack underscores the need for all
Libyan parties ... to participate in the U.N.-led dialogue
convened by Bernardino Leon, the special representative of the
U.N. secretary general, to form a national unity government,"
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
"Those who choose not to participate are excluding
themselves from discussions which are critical to combating
terrorism, as well as to the overall peace, stability and
security of Libya."
Earlier on Friday, militants claiming loyalty to Islamic
State killed 40 people by blowing themselves up in cars laden
with explosives in eastern Libya.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lesley Wroughton)