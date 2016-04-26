PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 26 The United States is concerned about Libyan oil purchases outside legitimate channels and said all sales must go through the Tripoli-based National Oil Corp, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.
"We are concerned about purchases of Libyan oil outside of legitimate channels," spokesman John Kirby said after an India-flagged tanker left for Malta carrying crude shipped by rival eastern Libya government.
"All purchases of Libyan oil must continue to be through the Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation, to maintain the stability and credibility of Libya's oil in international oil markets," he added. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse)
SINGAPORE, May 22 Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by reports that an OPEC-led supply cut would not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened in order to tightening the market and prop up prices.