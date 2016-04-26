WASHINGTON, April 26 The United States is concerned about Libyan oil purchases outside legitimate channels and said all sales must go through the Tripoli-based National Oil Corp, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about purchases of Libyan oil outside of legitimate channels," spokesman John Kirby said after an India-flagged tanker left for Malta carrying crude shipped by rival eastern Libya government.

"All purchases of Libyan oil must continue to be through the Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation, to maintain the stability and credibility of Libya's oil in international oil markets," he added. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse)