By Aidan Lewis
| WADI BEY, Libya
WADI BEY, Libya Feb 24 An hour's drive from the
Libyan city of Sirte, a few dozen troops man outposts along a
desert road. They are hoping the West will soon be giving them
more help to fight a common enemy: Islamic State.
Armed with little more than gun-mounted pick-up trucks, they
are a last line of defence against the Sunni Islamist group
which controls swathes of Syria and Iraq and which has now taken
advantage of chaos in the north African state to seize territory
there. Sirte is its stronghold.
"They're getting stronger because no one is fighting them,"
said Misrata forces commander Mahmoud Gazwan at the Wadi Bey
checkpoint, a dusty outpost serving as a mobile base for his
brigade of fighters.
There are signs of a growing Western urgency to stop Islamic
State (IS), and Libyan commanders say Western weapons and air
strikes will make a vital difference in the coming battle
against their better-armed enemy.
But Western officials say just as important is the need for
a united Libya government to request more aid and for the Libyan
forces ranged against IS to bridge their own deep divisions.
Five years after Muammar Gaddafi's overthrow and death,
Libya is caught in a slow-burn civil war between two rival
governments, one in Tripoli and one in the east. Each is backed
by competing alliances of former rebel brigades whose loyalties
are often more to tribe, region or local commander.
Forces from the port city of Misrata - one of the most
powerful military factions - have been on the front line of the
battle against Islamic State since it took over Sirte a year ago
and drew more foreign fighters to its ranks there.
Islamic State militants are also fighting in Benghazi to the
east, shelling the oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider. On
Tuesday they attacked further west in Sabratha city.
U.S. special forces have been holding meetings with
potential Libyan allies. U.S. and French drones and British RAF
jets are flying reconnaissance missions in preparation for
action to help the local forces fighting Islamic State.
An air raid by U.S. special forces on Sabratha killed more
than 40 Islamic State fighters last week, but there are no
international plans to send combat ground troops into Libya.
Western governments are wary of large-scale military
intervention but fear inaction may allow Islamic State to take
deeper root.
A U.S. government source said the Obama Administration was
pursuing a two-track policy. One is to try to knit competing
factions into an effective government. The other track involves
air strikes.
"When you see an ISIL training camp and we see them doing
push-ups and calisthenics every day, they're not there to lose
weight," Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy to the international
coalition fighting Islamic State, also known as ISIL or Daesh,
told White House reporters.
"They're there to train for something, and we're not going
to let them do that."
CONVERGENCE OF FORCES?
U.S. and European officials say infighting between the rival
administrations is blocking U.N. efforts to cajole them into a
national government capable of rebuilding Libya's army.
Tripoli is held by a faction of Islamist-leaning brigades
and Misrata fighters who took over the city in 2014 and drove
out rivals. Misrata now backs the U.N. deal while some of the
Tripoli political leadership is against it.
Libya's eastern government is backed by an alliance
including the Libyan National Army led by former Gaddafi
ally-turned rebel Gen. Khalifa Haftar, and a brigade controlling
oil ports. Its ranks are split, including federalists looking
for more autonomy for their eastern region.
The United Nations-backed presidential council is waiting
for approval of its new government from the elected House of
Representatives in the east.
Frustration is growing in Western capitals after repeated
failures of the House to vote or reach a quorum to hold a ballot
on the new government.
"We have always made clear the intention of providing
assistance in fighting Daesh. We need to take action where we
can, that requires forces on the ground that we can help and
train," said one Western diplomat.
"Patience is very short with the House of Representatives."
Italy said on Monday it would let U.S. armed drones take off
from its soil to defend U.S.-led forces against Islamic State.
French special forces and intelligence commandos are engaged
in covert operations against IS in Libya in conjunction with the
United States and Britain, the French newspaper Le Monde
reported on Wednesday. The French defence ministry declined to
comment.
During the recent fighting in Sabratha, there were signs of
cooperation among forces from Zintan and Sabratha brigades who
back opposing sides in the wider national conflict.
Mattia Toaldo, a Libya expert with the European Council on
Foreign Relations, sees a convergence of forces who may agree on
little but can work together against IS.
Misratan forces backed the new U.N.-supported government and
could potentially work with rivals from Haftar's Libyan National
Army and the oil guards, who are both aligned with the eastern
government, Toaldo said.
"We are confident here we can win," says Mohamed al-Oreifi,
one of the outpost commanders near the Sirte front line. "But we
need support and new weapons."
