TRIPOLI Feb 4 Libya's internationally
recognised government said on Wednesday it had started tapping
into its strategic wheat reserves to ensure bread supplies and
overcome what it called a "flour crisis".
The government works from the east of the north African
nation having fled the capital Tripoli, where a group called
Libya Dawn has seized control and backs a rival government not
recognised by world powers.
Fighting between armed groups loyal to each side has
disrupted oil exports as well as imports of goods by road and
ships.
A Libyan state grain buying agency made no purchase in an
international tender for 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat because
of payment problems due to the political turmoil, European
traders said on Wednesday.
Some ports such as Benghazi supplying much of the east of
the country with wheat and other goods have stopped working due
to fighting. Volumes are down at other ports such as Misrata as
well.
"The ministry of economy and industry is assuring the
citizens that it will overcome a flour crisis in Libya after it
was decided to release the strategic reserves," it said in a
statement.
It said it would distribute more than 200,000 bags of flour.
There is no sign of bread shortages in Libya but the country
suffers from overconsumption of subsidised bread. Some buyers go
several times a day, rejecting any bread baked more than one
hour earlier.
But in recent weeks some bakeries in Tripoli and Benghazi
have closed or produce less.
Libya is struggling as revenues from oil exports have fallen
sharply since the ousting of leader Muammar Gaddafi four years
ago.
The OPEC member nation is producing about 350,000 barrels of
oil per day, down from 1.6 million before a NATO-backed uprising
toppled Gaddafi.
Libya Dawn seized control of Tripoli last August and has set
up its own rival administration and parliament.
