BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 22 The first tanker in
almost a year has loaded crude from the eastern Libyan port of
Zueitina on Sunday, an oil official said.
The 103 oilfield and Harouge Oil Co feeding into the port
have resumed work, the official said, asking not to be named. A
Greek-registered tanker will leave for Italy later on Sunday
after loading 750,000 barrels of oil.
The port reopened in April last year after a former rebel
group wanting autonomy for eastern Libya lifted its blockade,
but since then strikes and technical delays had prevented the
resumption of exports.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)