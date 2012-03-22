* French, Mauritanian operatives set Senussi up
* Senussi holds Gaddafi's dark secrets, sources say
* Has details of Arab plots going back years
By Samia Nakhoul
LONDON, March 22 When Libya's former spy chief
flew to Mauritania last week, he was looking for a safe haven.
Instead the man known as "Muammar Gaddafi's black box", the last
of the fallen dictator's henchmen still at large, walked into a
trap set by French and Mauritanian intelligence.
Gaddafi's head of intelligence, right-hand man and
brother-in law, Abdullah al-Senussi, was arrested in the
Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, last week. The still murky
circumstances of his capture set Libya on a collision course
with France and the International Criminal Court, which both
want Senussi.
Libya wants Senussi to stand trial in Tripoli for a
catalogue of crimes. It sent a delegation to Mauritania but it
returned without him after officials there said the legal
formalities for his extradition were not complete.
Western and Arab powers are all too aware of the secrets
Senussi holds, and are anxious to deny him the opportunity to
say what he knows in public and expose the Arab and Western
governments that used Gaddafi to plot against their enemies.
"He is Gaddafi's black box," said Noman Benotman, a senior
Libyan analyst at the Quilliam Foundation. "He knows all the
secrets about the dirty deals, plots to kill - and even what
underwear Gaddafi wore."
Senussi, 62, believed to be held at the headquarters of the
Mauritanian security service in Nouakchott, is accused of
playing a central role in repression and torture under Gaddafi.
He is widely suspected of anchoring high profile
conspiracies such as the 1988 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland,
of a Pan Am jet that killed 270 people, the 1989 bombing of a
French UTA airliner that killed 170 people, and plots against
Arab and African states, including an attempt in 2003 to
assassinate Saudi crown prince Abdullah, who is now the king.
THE FRENCH CONNECTION
Senussi is also believed by government officials in Libya to
have details of how Libya helped to finance the election
campaign that brought French President Nicolas Sarkozy to power
in 2007, and of Gaddafi's involvement with Western states.
"He is the main witness to financial corruption and deals
which involve many leaders and countries, including France," a
senior Arab intelligence source said.
"He knows everything about the Lockerbie bombing, the deal
that followed, the UTA, the money trail, Gaddafi's financing of
presidents and their electoral campaigns. He was part of the
cobweb of financial corruption that existed under Gaddafi for 40
years," the source said.
Benotman said Sarkozy is taking a personal interest in
Senussi's arrest, and not just because he wants to shore up his
low ratings ahead of next month's presidential election and
bring to justice the man who was behind the UTA airliner
bombing.
Privately, intelligence sources said, Sarkozy would like to
take him into French custody to prevent a public trial in which
he would reveal that Gaddafi paid 50 million euros to finance
Sarkozy's previous campaign. The funding was organised through a
complex and secretive web of banks and companies.
"This is totally false," a French diplomatic source said in
response to the claim. "We must let justice take its course.
"There is an extradition request and justice must take its
course. This is totally absurd."
"We want Senussi to be extradited ... From the moment he is
brought to justice he will be able to speak ... These
insinuations are nothing but gossip and absurdities. We are in
the realm of the conspiracy theory. It doesn't hold up."
In an interview with the Euronews TV channel last year,
Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam, said Libya contributed to
Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign and demanded that the French
president return the money to the Libyan people.
He said Libya had details of bank transfers and was ready to
make them public in a move designed to punish Sarkozy for
throwing his weight behind opposition forces then seeking to
topple Gaddafi. In recent election interviews, Sarkozy has
vehemently denied he received any such funding from Gaddafi.
"Sarkozy will not be able to sleep in peace until he gets
Senussi into France," said the senior Arab intelligence source.
ARAB PLOTS
But Sarkozy, the intelligence sources say, may be acting
with Arab allies who would also prefer their habitual plotting
against regional rivals not to become public knowledge.
Senussi had been convicted in absentia of the 1989 UTA
airliner bombing, Sarkozy's office said. Families of the victims
immediately demanded he face justice in France.
"There are many countries, including Arab leaders, who are
nervous about Senussi. If he says what he knows it will be a
catastrophe for them. They are frightened that he would present
some incriminating documents or evidence," Benotman said.
"There are countries which conspired with Gaddafi against
other neighbouring countries, plotting coups, assassinations and
attacks. Senussi used to tape these meetings secretly, deliver
the messages and organise the plots," he said, referring to a
tape broadcast on a Syrian-based channel in which an Arab leader
was heard discusssing with Gaddafi a conspiracy against
another Arab country.
"Some Arab and African countries entrusted Gaddafi to do
their dirty work against their enemies. Senussi was from this
close circle who carried out these jobs. Libya had a terrorist
network that carried out plots and attacks on behalf of other
Arab countries and royals," the Arab intelligence source said.
Senussi would have details of financial and commercial
deals, especially those involving defence companies, which many
Western governments sought after a thaw in relations with Libya
more than a decade ago, the source said.
FRANCE PLAYED KEY ROLE
"France does not want to hand him over to the Libyan
authorities. France was behind enticing him to leave Mali and
his entrapment," said the intelligence source. "He was in
northern Mali under the government's protection. He was drawn to
Mauritania by a tribe close to Senussi following a deal by the
French and Mauritanian intelligence to lure him to his arrest."
"A French special unit worked on his arrest, establishing
contact with a Mauritanian tribe, al-Me'edani, whom Senussi
trusted, financed and had given Libyan nationality. The deal was
reached by persuading this family to draw Senussi to Mauritania
where he was arrested."
The source said Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel
Aziz, a general who toppled his predecessor in a 2008 coup,
wanted to repay France, the former colonial power, for backing
him after he won a 2009 election decried by rivals as rigged.
France's decision to call him a "key partner" was vital to
what eventually became his rehabilitation and which allowed the
resumption of IMF programmes for the country.
Benotman said Senussi along with Bashir Saleh Bashir,
Gaddafi's powerful chief of staff, who was also chairman of the
Libyan African Investment Portfolio, an arm of the country's
sovereign wealth fund, and a woman, were the three key players
who held the secrets, taped meetings, delivered messages and
handled the financing of plots.
Libyan government officials say that Bashir - Gaddafi's most
powerful adviser for 30 years - was released from a Tripoli jail
following his arrest after Gaddafi's overthrow and later
appeared in Paris and then in Niger, where he was granted a
diplomatic passport and an advisory government role in Niger
under pressure from France.
Bashir flew to Mauritania, where he has strong connections,
to try to persuade authorities to hand Senussi over to France
rather than Libya.
"Nobody knows how Bashir, who was detained in the summer was
released, and who was responsible for his release," Benotman
said. "The Libyans blame each other. There are several former
Gaddafi officials who had been released from jail."
CATALOGUE OF PLOTS
Among the operations Senussi knew about, Benotman and other
Arab sources say, were the financing of insurgents in Iraq after
the 2003 U.S. invasion, and backing for Shi'ite Muslim groups in
Bahrain who opposed the Sunni Al Khalifa royal family to spite
Saudi Arabia, Manama's main ally.
"Abdullah Senussi was the anchor, supervisor, facilitator,
financier and executor of these plots," said Benotman.
His last intervention was in Yemen to finance and arm the
al-Ahmar tribe in fighting the then President Ali Abdullah
Saleh, a Saudi-backed figure who was forced out in a popular
uprising last year.
A Libyan government source said the handover of Senussi
would lead to "the unlocking of many doors".
For decades, Senussi was the keeper of Gaddafi's secrets. He
instilled fear and hatred among Libyans before the Libyan
dictator was toppled in August.
After the fall of Tripoli, Senussi parted from Gaddafi and
escaped across the border into northern Mali.
The International Criminal Court in The Hague indicted
Senussi along with Gaddafi and his son Saif al-Islam last year
for war crimes.
Senussi is suspected of a key role in the killing of more
than 1,200 inmates at Tripoli's Abu Salim prison in 1996. The
ICC has charged Senussi and Saif al-Islam with being "indirect
co-perpetrators" of murder and persecution.
France, which led Western backing for the uprising that
toppled Gaddafi, said it had cooperated with Mauritania over the
arrest and that it would be sending a warrant for Senussi.
"We insist that Senussi is extradited to Libya," government
spokesman Mohammed al-Harizy said. "There are demands from the
ICC and France to get Senussi, but the priority is to deliver
Senussi to Libya."
Doubts have been raised as to whether Libya can successfully
prosecute Senussi, but it is clear that he would be a major
prize for Tripoli's new rulers.
Hassiba Hadj Sahraoui, Amnesty International's Deputy
Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said the Libyan
justice system "remains weak and unable to conduct effective
investigations into alleged crimes".
But Khaeri Aboshagor, senior representative of the Libyan
League for Human Rights, added: "He is a very big fish, and he
has a Pandora's box inside his brain. He knows everything about
Gaddafi's rule - security and intelligence systems going back 30
years or more."
(Editing by Giles Elgood)