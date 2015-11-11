TRIPOLI Nov 11 Libya's self-declared government
in Tripoli has arrested a United Arab Emirates soldier and
placed him under investigation for spying after finding evidence
among his documents and on his computer, authorities said on
Wednesday.
The soldier, identified as Yousef Saqer Ahmad Mubarak, was
arrested in Tripoli after intelligence was uncovered about his
activities, the head of the attorney general's investigation
department, Sadiq Al-Sour, told Reuters.
"He is still under investigation by the public prosecution
after all information from his laptop and documents has shown
that Mubarak was spying for a foreign country," he said.
Libya is caught in a conflict between two rival governments
and their armed factions, an internationally recognized one in
the east and an unofficial one in Tripoli. Each accuses
neighbouring countries of backing the other.
Tripoli's government has accused the United Arab Emirates
and Egypt of supporting its rivals. The United States said last
year the UAE and Egypt staged air strikes against Libyan
Islamists, but the UAE dismissed those allegations.
The arrest comes after Tripoli officials complained of U.N.
bias in peace negotiations with their rivals, following reports
the U.N. envoy for Libya would be leaving for a job with a
United Arab Emirates diplomatic academy.
