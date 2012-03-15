BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TRIPOLI, March 15 Libya's Stock Exchange resumed trading on Thursday just over a year after the country's conflict forced it to close, a Reuters reporter at the bourse said.
The market re-opened with 10 listed companies, down from the 13 that traded on the bourse before the start of the uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.