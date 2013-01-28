LONDON Jan 28 Libya's main oil refinery, Ras Lanuf, remained offline on Monday due a workers' strike, after the 220,000 barrels per day plant was shut down last week due to a technical fault, traders said.

A note was sent to clients in the afternoon to say that employees were not planning on returning to work until their demands were met; these included overtime pay and equal salaries for locals and foreign workers. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)