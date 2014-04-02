TRIPOLI, April 2 Employees at one of Libya's
biggest banks began a two-day strike on Wednesday, demanding
greater protection after a colleague was shot dead at work,
staff and state media said.
Libya's government has been unable to control militias who
helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and refuse to disarm, and
alongside the deteriorating security situation, the number of
bank robberies have increased in the past few months.
State-owned Jumhuriya, which employs more than 5,000 staff
in 146 branches, according to its website, is the main bank
through which the government pays hundreds of thousands of civil
servants.
State news agency LANA said Jumhuriya staff across the
country had gone on strike to condemn the killing of a bank
employee in Sabha in the south, accusing the government of
failing to protect the branches.
"One of our colleagues was killed yesterday while he was
doing his job," Fatthi Al-Fandi, a bank employee in the capital
Tripoli told Reuters. "One of us could be the next."
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Louise
Ireland)