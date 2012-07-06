(Adds third port Brega, detail on cargo delays)
LONDON, July 6 Strikes have shut three major oil
ports in eastern Libya and have delayed oil exports from at
least one terminal, shipping and trading sources said, adding
the shutdown was expected to last at least another two days.
The three ports that have closed, Es-Sider, Ras Lanuf and
Brega have a combined export capacity of around 690,000 bpd.
"The ports have been closed because the workers are on
strike because of the elections, as in the East people don't
have too many seats on the government," said Adnan Omran,
general manager at Al Omran Shipping Agencies and Maritime
Services in Libya.
"They want more seats to be given to people in the East,"
Omran continued.
Libyans vote on Saturday for a 200-member national assembly
that will name a prime minister, enact legislation and appoint a
committee to draft a constitution.
Oil companies hoping to lift shipments of crude from the
ports affected by the shutdown received a note from agents
warning vessels would not be able to berth or load while the
strike continued.
"The strikes will continue for 48 hours if the government
does not respond positively to their requests," the communique
said.
At least one shipment has been delayed by the strikes,
according to an industry source, who said a vessel at Ras Lanuf
was currently held up because it was waiting for shipping
documents to be provided by Libyan workers at the port.
A further two vessels, the Aldan and the Ashada, were likely
to encounter delays according to agents at the port. The first
vessel due to reach Libya was just off the coast of Tunisia on
Friday afternoon on its way to Brega.
"If the strike is not stopped during their arrival, the
vessels will not be able to berth and load," a local agent wrote
in a note to oil traders waiting for their shipments to load.
The protests have also caused production at oil fields to
drop by about 300,000 barrels to 1.3 million barrels per day
(bpd) according to the National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman
Nuri Berruien.
Berruien told Reuters on Friday that disruptions affecting
output and activity at oil terminals was caused both by protests
and factors linked to the market, including storage.
"(The) unrest has nothing to do with the oil sector," he
said, adding that "some people are stopping the lifting of
crude."
