LONDON, July 6 Strikes have shut three major oil ports in eastern Libya and have delayed oil exports from at least one terminal, shipping and trading sources said, adding the shutdown was expected to last at least another two days.

The three ports that have closed, Es-Sider, Ras Lanuf and Brega have a combined export capacity of around 690,000 bpd.

"The ports have been closed because the workers are on strike because of the elections, as in the East people don't have too many seats on the government," said Adnan Omran, general manager at Al Omran Shipping Agencies and Maritime Services in Libya.

"They want more seats to be given to people in the East," Omran continued.

Libyans vote on Saturday for a 200-member national assembly that will name a prime minister, enact legislation and appoint a committee to draft a constitution.

Oil companies hoping to lift shipments of crude from the ports affected by the shutdown received a note from agents warning vessels would not be able to berth or load while the strike continued.

"The strikes will continue for 48 hours if the government does not respond positively to their requests," the communique said.

At least one shipment has been delayed by the strikes, according to an industry source, who said a vessel at Ras Lanuf was currently held up because it was waiting for shipping documents to be provided by Libyan workers at the port.

A further two vessels, the Aldan and the Ashada, were likely to encounter delays according to agents at the port. The first vessel due to reach Libya was just off the coast of Tunisia on Friday afternoon on its way to Brega.

"If the strike is not stopped during their arrival, the vessels will not be able to berth and load," a local agent wrote in a note to oil traders waiting for their shipments to load.

The protests have also caused production at oil fields to drop by about 300,000 barrels to 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) according to the National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Nuri Berruien.

Berruien told Reuters on Friday that disruptions affecting output and activity at oil terminals was caused both by protests and factors linked to the market, including storage.

"(The) unrest has nothing to do with the oil sector," he said, adding that "some people are stopping the lifting of crude."

