TRIPOLI Aug 15 Libya's U.N.-backed government
said on Monday it was appointing a five-member caretaker
committee to run the country's $67 billion sovereign wealth
fund.
The Government of National Accord said in a statement that
the committee should not dispose of Libyan Investment Authority
assets and should protect the fund's rights and follow all legal
cases it is involved in.
The committee will be led by Ali Mahmoud Hassan Mohamed, the
statement said. It did not list either of two rival chairmen of
the fund among the committee's members.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by
Larry King)