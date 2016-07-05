By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, July 5
LONDON, July 5 A Goldman Sachs compliance chief
raised concerns about an internship the bank provided for the
brother of a decision-maker at Libya's sovereign wealth fund, a
court heard on Tuesday.
In a trial at London's High Court, the Libyan Investment
Authority (LIA) is attempting to claw back $1.2 billion from the
Wall Street giant from nine disputed trades carried out in 2008.
The LIA argues the U.S. bank took advantage of its financial
naivety by first gaining its trust, then encouraging it to make
risky and ultimately worthless investments.
It cites an internship Goldman Sachs provided for Haitem
Zarti, the younger brother of Mustafa Zarti, the LIA's former
deputy chief.
The LIA says a special internship was created for Haitem as
he was considered unsuitable for the bank's regular programme,
where applicants undergo a rigorous assessment process.
Andrea Vella, who was a partner at Goldman Sachs at the time
and is now co-head of investment banking for Goldman's Asia
ex-Japan operations, took the younger Zarti on to his team.
In a July 23, 2008 email exchange seen by the court on
Tuesday, James Peters, the head of compliance for the investment
banking division in Europe, on learning of this, asked Andrea
Vella to come to him first in the future on what he called
"client placements".
"We always do everything we can to avoid them anywhere in
IBD - they raise multiple issues," he said.
Vella responded by email: "He's not a client, he's the
brother of a client, but I see the point."
Under cross-examination by Philip Edey, a lawyer acting for
the LIA, Vella denied the main reason for offering the
internship was to win more business from Mustafa Zarti.
He said it was offered partly on the understanding that
Haitem would later assume a senior position within the LIA.
RELATIONSHIP
"It would be a great opportunity to be in front of him," he
said, giving testimony on Tuesday. "If you spend time with
someone ... when they have that job responsibility, and they
have personal relationships with people in the firm, you are
more likely to do business."
The court was also shown an April 7 email from Youssef
Kabbaj, a former Goldman Sachs sales team executive, to Mary
Avery, an employee in human resources, requesting that Haitem be
considered for an internship.
"Haitem has been referred to us by the Libyan Investment
Authority, one of our strategic accounts in the MENA region that
has produced this year almost $l00m in revenues," he said.
Goldman Sachs, which denies all the allegations, maintains
that its relationship with the LIA was at all "material times an
arm's length one" between banker and client.
"We do not believe the internship influenced in any way the
LIA's decision to enter into the trades," the bank has said in a
statement. It did not immediately respond to a request for
further comment on Tuesday.
Edey also questioned Vella about the nature of the
relationship between Kabbaj and Haitem Zarti. Kabbaj took Haitem
on several overseas trips and, the LIA has said, arranged for
two prostitutes to spend an evening with them on one occasion,
according to texts already seen by the court.
Edey put it to Vella that this was not an arm's length
banking relationship.
"It appears to be a personal relationship," Vella said. "It
is a bit surprising that all this time is being spent between
the two of them together ... It is peculiar."
Kabbaj has denied that he paid for "improper entertainment"
on a business trip. He is not being called as a witness as he
remains bound by a "very strong confidentiality agreement".
The case is expected to conclude at the end of July.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)