LONDON, July 15 Nine disputed trades that
Libya's sovereign wealth fund (SWF) entered into with Goldman
Sachs were unsuitable by "dint of risk and complexity",
according to an expert witness at a trial in London's High
Court.
The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) is attempting to claw
back $1.2 billion from Goldman Sachs from the trades carried out
in 2008. It argues the bank took advantage of its financial
naivety by first gaining its trust, then encouraging it to make
risky and ultimately worthless investments.
Goldman Sachs denies the allegations and says the trades in
question "were not difficult to understand". It has described
the LIA's claim as "without merit".
Martin Harrison, managing director of SUMMA Ltd, a
management consultancy, appeared in court as an expert witness
for the LIA to address the question of suitability.
He said in his report filed with the court: "If an SWF
enters into an investment which is of a sophistication (in terms
of risk and complexity) that falls utterly beyond the competence
of the institution to cope with it in terms of expertise and
organisation, then that investment is without question
unsuitable."
The report, seen by Reuters, said Harrison had in the past
served as an investment adviser to the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority and to the Government of Singapore Investment
Corporation. He also headed group asset management at the Qatar
Investment Authority.
DERIVATIVES
Robert Miles, a lawyer for Goldman Sachs, put it to Harrison
in cross examination that the emphasis he had placed on a SWF's
decision-making process and the need for an asset allocation
policy in his report related more to good corporate governance
rather than questions of suitability.
Harrison replied there was an element of both, adding: "If
there is no asset allocation framework, it is going to be very
hard to determine whether a prospective investment fits."
Harrison said in his report that in his extensive experience
of working with SWFs, such direct, strategic use of derivatives
by internal teams was unusual even among long-established SWFs.
"I conclude that the disputed trades were incongruous and
exceptional trades. They were unsuitable for the LIA and I can
find no investment rationale for them," his report said.
In court documents setting out Goldman Sachs's position the
U.S. investment bank argued: "The disputed trades were
straightforward transactions from the LIA's perspective which
the LIA was able to and did in fact understand."
The court also heard from Dr Eliot Kalter, senior fellow at
The Fletcher School at Tufts University. Kalter's report on
suitability, prepared for Goldman Sachs and filed with the
court, criticised Harrison's view of how SWFs approach
investments.
He said that far from being unusual, the disputed trades
were just a few of the many investments entered into by the LIA
at this time. Nor was it alone amongst SWFs in taking exposure
to the financial sector in 2007-08, he noted.
"As it turned out, financial stocks performed poorly over
the subsequent years ... It is this decline in the share prices,
rather than any structural feature of the investment, which
resulted in the LIA suffering losses on the disputed trades,"
Kalter's report said.
The trial is expected to run until the end of July.
