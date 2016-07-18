By Claire Milhench
LONDON, July 18 French investment bank Societe
Generale on Monday asked for an adjournment to push back the
date of a trial in a long-running dispute with Libya's $67
billion sovereign wealth fund over a series of trades entered
into between 2007 and 2009.
At London's High Court, Adrian Beltrami, a lawyer acting for
SocGen, requested an adjournment, citing the amount of work that
still needed to be done before the three-month trial is
scheduled to start on Jan. 23, 2017.
The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) is pursuing the French
bank for some $2.1 billion in relation to the disputed trades.
In court filings seen by Reuters, the LIA alleges the trades
were procured through a "fraudulent and corrupt scheme"
involving the payment of $58.5 million to a
Panamanian-registered company called Lenaida, controlled at the
time by Libyan businessman Walid Giahmi.
SocGen has said it refutes the allegations and "any claim
tending to question the lawfulness of these investments".
Giahmi's representatives have not responded to repeated
requests for comment on the case.
Beltrami said that a parallel investigation by the U.S.
Department of Justice had added to the workload, which meant
that the timetable for the case had become very compressed.
A subpoena originally served on the New York branch of
SocGen in April 2014 requires the production of all documents in
the investment bank's possession or control regarding its
business in Libya from 2004 to April 2014.
The LIA's response to the adjournment application, set out
in its court filings, was that there was no need to move the
trial date, which had been fixed since November 2014.
It argued that SocGen's disclosure exercise had been running
for 22 months, which was more than ample time for a litigant
with SocGen's resources to complete standard disclosure.
Beltrami also requested the adjournment on the grounds that
the leadership dispute between two rival chairmen of the LIA --
Hassan Bouhadi and AbdulMagid Breish -- had yet to be resolved.
As an interim measure, advisers BDO were appointed by the
court in July 2015 to manage the litigation on the LIA's behalf.
However, Beltrami said the subsequent establishment of a
United Nations-backed unity government in Libya had complicated
matters.
"There's now a risk that both of them is the wrong person
and has no authority," said Beltrami. "It's the lack of clarity
that causes the concern."
In its court filings the LIA said the receivership posed no
real risk to any of the defendants and provided no justification
for an adjournment.
The LIA is also pursuing Goldman Sachs for $1.2 billion in a
separate litigation. The trial is ongoing in London's High Court
and Goldman Sachs is contesting the case vigorously.
