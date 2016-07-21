By Claire Milhench
LONDON, July 21 A trial date for a lawsuit
brought by Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund against
French investment bank Societe Generale was pushed back to April
25, 2017, by a judge's ruling in London's High Court.
The case, in which the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) is
pursuing Societe Generale for some $2.1 billion in relation to
disputed trades, was originally scheduled to come to trial in
January 2017.
The judge's ruling came in response to a request for an
adjournment by lawyers for the French bank, who had cited the
volume of work that still needed to be done.
In the three-day hearing in London this week, lawyers for
the LIA also applied for further information concerning the
meaning of code words allegedly used by SocGen employees.
In court filings seen by Reuters, the LIA says it believes
it has worked out the individuals to which some of the code
words probably refer.
For example, Mustafa Zarti, the LIA's deputy executive
director at the time of the trades, appears to have been
referred to as "Zorro", the LIA's court filings allege. Walid
Giahmi, a Libyan businessman, appears to have been referred to
as "the Doctor".
In court on Wednesday, Societe Generale agreed to provide an
explanation for the use of some of the code words, to the best
of its ability, by Oct. 7. A spokesman for Societe Generale
declined to comment further on this aspect of the case.
In the case, the LIA alleges that the disputed trades were
procured through a "fraudulent and corrupt scheme" involving the
payment of $58.5 million to a Panamanian-registered company
called Lenaida, controlled at the time by Giahmi.
SocGen has said it refutes the allegations and "any claim
tending to question the lawfulness of these investments".
Giahmi's representatives have not responded to repeated
requests for comment on the case.
The LIA's court filings go on to allege that other code
words appear not to refer to individuals but to transactions or
other activities, such as "biscuits", "pizza" or "cooking".
The LIA alleges that these code words are used in a context
that is "strongly suggestive of fraud or other impropriety".
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Larry King)