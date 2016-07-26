By Claire Milhench
LONDON, July 26 Goldman Sachs abused its
position as a trusted adviser to Libya's sovereign wealth fund,
a lawyer for the fund argued on Tuesday, in a case that has
subjected the bank's dealings to a forensic degree of scrutiny.
In a trial at London's High Court, the Libyan Investment
Authority (LIA) is attempting to claw back $1.2 billion from the
Wall Street giant in relation to nine disputed trades carried
out in 2008, arguing that the trades were secured through "undue
influence" and "unconscionable bargaining".
The LIA argues the bank took advantage of its financial
naivety by first gaining its trust, then encouraging it to make
risky and ultimately worthless investments.
In his closing statement for the LIA, lawyer Roger Masefield
said that in the autumn of 2007, the bank had stepped into a gap
created by the resignation of the LIA's independent financial
consultant, and cultivated a relationship of trust.
He said this went beyond a "normal arm's length
banker-client relationship" as the bank had assumed the role of
an adviser.
In doing so, it was not allowed to transact with its client
to its own material advantage unless either it told the client
to consult with an independent adviser on such transactions, or
otherwise described the risks in a fair and accurate manner, he
said.
"But if the bank doesn't do that, in circumstances where de
facto it has crossed the line and started giving advice, then it
stands at risk," he said.
In circumstances where the client proceeds and the risk
hasn't been fairly described to it, the LIA can rescind and set
aside the trade, he added.
Goldman Sachs, which denies all the allegations, maintains
that its relationship with the LIA was at all "material times an
arm's length one" between banker and client.
"We have always disputed the LIA's claim that it was
financially illiterate and it is clear that they understood the
disputed trades and entered into them of their own volition,"
the bank said in a statement released on Tuesday.
In its written closing submission, seen by Reuters, Goldman
Sachs argues that it was only one of dozens of banks and
financial institutions that the LIA was dealing with, and the
amounts invested with Goldman were only a fraction of the total
investments the LIA made at the time.
In the submission Goldman argued that, rather than being
financially naive, the LIA had simply failed to predict the full
extent of the global financial crisis.
A lawyer for Goldman Sachs is expected to deliver the bank's
oral closing argument later in the week.
