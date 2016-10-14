LONDON Oct 14 A UK court has ruled in favour of Goldman Sachs in a $1.2 billion dispute with Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund over nine disputed trades, a spokeman for Goldman Sachs said on Friday.

The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) was attempting to claw back $1.2 billion from the Wall Street giant in relation to nine equity derivatives trades carried out in 2008, which expired worthless.

