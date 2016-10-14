Oil prices build on gains on expectation of extended crude supply cut
* Saudi, Russia said Monday cuts need to be extended to March 2018
LONDON Oct 14 A UK court has ruled in favour of Goldman Sachs in a $1.2 billion dispute with Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund over nine disputed trades, a spokeman for Goldman Sachs said on Friday.
The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) was attempting to claw back $1.2 billion from the Wall Street giant in relation to nine equity derivatives trades carried out in 2008, which expired worthless.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LONDON, May 15 Hedge funds had become increasingly bearish towards crude oil by the middle of last week, leaving them vulnerable to a short squeeze with OPEC's next meeting coming up on May 25.