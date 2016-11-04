(Updates with court of appeal)
LONDON Nov 4 Libya's $67 billion sovereign
wealth fund will turn to the UK Court of Appeal, a source said
on Friday, after a high court judge denied it permission to
appeal her judgment in a $1.2 billion case against Goldman
Sachs.
Responding to the fund's request, Judge Vivien Rose denied
it permission to appeal her October judgment in which she
dismissed the Libyan Investment Authority's (LIA) case against
Goldman Sachs over nine equity derivatives trades made in 2008.
But a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the
LIA is now likely to seek permission from the Court of Appeal.
Litigants can ask the Court of Appeal for permission to
proceed with an appeal if the trial judge has refused
permission.
In the LIA's court filings, seen by Reuters, the fund said
an appeal would be confined to its claim in respect of four
trades made in April 2008, and a prestigious internship that
Goldman Sachs offered to Haitem Zarti, the younger brother of
Mustafa Zarti, a key LIA decision-maker at the time.
"We say the offer of an internship was a bribe in civil
law," Roger Masefield, a lawyer for the LIA, told the court.
"This was sufficient to create a real possibility of a conflict
of interest in the mind of Mustafa Zarti."
Goldman Sachs said in an emailed statement there was no
basis for an appeal. "The judgment clearly established that the
internship did not have a material influence on the decision of
Mr Zarti and the LIA to enter into the April Trades," it said.
