By Claire Milhench
LONDON May 2 Libya's $67 billion sovereign
wealth fund will go head-to-head with Societe Generale in
London's High Court on Tuesday over claims the French investment
bank paid $58.5 million in bribes to secure business from the
fund.
The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) is pursuing SocGen
in relation to five trades totalling $2.1 billion,
executed between 2007 and 2009, before Colonel Muammar Gaddafi
was ousted as Libyan leader.
The LIA claims the trades were secured as part of a
"fraudulent and corrupt scheme" involving the payment of $58.5
million by SocGen to a Panamanian-registered company called
Lenaida, controlled at the time by Libyan businessman Walid
Giahmi. Lenaida was dissolved in 2010.
In its latest annual report SocGen said that it "firmly
refutes such allegations and any claim calling into question the
lawfulness of these investments".
Giahmi, who is also named as a defendant in the suit,
maintains that he is a legitimate businessman and there was
never a fraudulent and corrupt scheme.
According to the LIA, Giahmi was in a position to act as a
middleman because of his connections with what the fund calls
'Gaddafi Associates', in particular Saif Gaddafi, one of the
leader's sons.
In a pre-trial hearing last May, the judge ruled in favour
of the LIA's requests for further disclosure by Giahmi of phone
and banking records to shed light on the nature of the alleged
relationship.
Libya set up the LIA in 2006 with the aim of investing the
large reserves accumulated from its oil revenues and integrating
its economy into the international financial system after years
of sanctions. It quickly became a magnet for foreign banks and
fund managers.
The leadership of the LIA remains contested, in a dispute
that mirrors the fragmented nature of the country since the fall
of Gaddafi in 2011.
Last summer the fund lost a high-profile case against
Goldman Sachs in which it tried to claw back $1.2 billion from
the Wall Street firm in relation to nine equity derivatives
investments carried out in 2008.
In that trial, the LIA argued that Goldman exercised "undue
influence" and "unconscionable bargaining" to get it to enter
the trades, and that it was too unsophisticated to understand
what it was buying. However, the judge ruled in favour of
Goldman, saying key decision-makers at the fund had understood
the trades and the risks.
The LIA sought permission to appeal but is still waiting to
hear the outcome of this.
The case against SocGen and Giahmi is more complex and
involves allegations by the LIA that the payments to Lenaida
were made with the aim of directly or indirectly influencing the
LIA to enter into the disputed trades.
The trial is expected to run until July 31. Some witnesses
appearing for SocGen will give evidence in private to avoid
self-incrimination, as the French bank is also being
investigated by U.S. authorities in connection with deals
involving Libya.
In April 2014 the U.S. Department of Justice served Societe
Generale with a subpoena requesting documents relating to
transactions with Libyan entities and individuals, including the
LIA.
In October 2016 the Securities and Exchange Commission
served SocGen with a subpoena for the same purpose. Societe
Generale said in its last annual report that it was cooperating
with U.S. authorities.
