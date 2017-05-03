LONDON May 3 The start of a London trial brought by Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund against French investment bank Societe Generale has been adjourned for a second day, a spokesperson for the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) said.

No reason was given for the delay and neither side would comment on the possibility of an out-of-court settlement.

The case, which had been expected to run until the end of July, was due to focus on five trades totalling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and 2009, before Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was ousted as Libyan leader.

Last summer the LIA lost a high-profile case against Goldman Sachs in which it tried to claw back $1.2 billion from the Wall Street firm in relation to nine equity derivatives investments carried out in 2008.

