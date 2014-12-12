(Adds quotes, background)
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS Dec 12 The European Union could
consider imposing new sanctions on Libya if U.N. Special Envoy
Bernardino Leon thought it would help his efforts to end the
political crisis there, EU diplomats said on Friday.
The prospect of more sanctions had been raised in EU
discussions but had not been discussed in detail, one diplomat
said.
"The question is at what point does it become useful as a
tool to incentivise (the Libyan parties). At the point that Leon
thinks that it would be useful, there will be a discussion," the
diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
He did not say what type of sanctions could be considered.
The United Nations launched a first round of talks in
September to try to resolve a political crisis in Libya, but
they made no progress. A second round, originally scheduled to
start this week, has been postponed until next week.
EU foreign ministers, who hold a regular meeting in Brussels
on Monday, will discuss the situation in Libya and talk about
how the EU could help support Leon's efforts, a senior EU
official said.
The official said the United Nations Security Council had
recently passed a resolution asking U.N. members to enhance
sanctions against people who obstructed the U.N.'s efforts "so
we have the legal instruments to do this."
"I don't think there is at the moment any proposal on the
table but we are ... in close contact with Bernardino Leon, and
if he thinks something should be done he will let us know and we
would decide then what to do," he said.
