Tripoli Dec 8 The United Nations will postpone
the start of talks to end Libya's political crisis until early
next week to give the warring parties more time, its special
envoy said on Monday.
Talks had been scheduled to start on Tuesday but Bernadino
Leon told reporters they would start next week to give the
conflict parties more time to work out details.
Leon also said the talks would include members of a rival
assembly in Tripoli which is challenging the elected House of
Representatives working out of the east.
A first round of talks started in September had included
only the house and members who had boycotted the assembly based
in the east.
Libya has two governments and parliaments competing for
power and legitimacy, part of turmoil three years after the
ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; editing by Ralph Boulton)