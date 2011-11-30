DUBAI Nov 30 A telecom company owned by the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) has sought the expertise of an international lawyer to lift UN-imposed sanctions, the company's chairman said on Wednesday, denying speculation that the LAP Green Network was sold.

"We hired an international lawyer to help us lift the sanctions," Wafik Shater, chairman of the board of directors appointed after following the downfall of Muammar Gaddafi, said.

"The sanctions are extremely damaging to our business and preventing us from expanding our business. We would like the U.N. Security Council to address the issue," he told Reuters.

Shater said sanctions on LIA's African investments were eased in September but have not been fully removed.

He denied speculation that the telecom company, operating in six African countries, has been sold to a British consortium but said that LAP Green's previous management had been involved in talks with potential buyers.

Libya's new rulers hired a new management team to run the company a month ago.

"There was never a signed agreement with any of them to sell LAP Green or any of its individual operations," the company said in a statement this week.

The network, in which the Libyan government had invested nearly $1 billion, is part of a $5 billion fund known as the Libyan Investment Portfolio (LAP), part of the LIA.

LIA's acting chief executive Rafik Nayed told Reuters earlier this month the telecom company was making losses.

Hit by UN sanctions, LAP Green is in default with some creditors and its assets are frozen by some countries, including Zambia. (Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)