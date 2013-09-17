LONDON, Sept 17 Libya aims to list one of its
two state-owned mobile phone operators next year, the head of
the North African country's telecoms operator said on Tuesday,
as it seeks to open up a sector long isolated from foreign
investment.
Government-controlled Libyan Post, Telecommunication and
Information Technology Co (LPTIC) owns the country's two mobile
operators Al Madar and Libyana as well as Libya's main Internet
provider, with the telecoms sector cut off from foreign
competition during Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year rule.
Libyana, which has annual revenue in excess of $1 billion,
could make its debut on the Tripoli stock exchange in the second
quarter of 2014. It has about a 70 percent market share.
"This is a company we want to do an IPO for hopefully next
year," Faisal Gergarb, LPTIC chairman, said on the sidelines of
the FDI Libya conference in London.
"The time frame is Q2 next year ... that's the plan. It all
depends on the local stock exchange, whether they're ready, it
depends on Libyana as well but that's the intention."
He did not give further details.
Gergab also said LPTIC planned to use Al Madar as a platform
to invest internationally. The two operators have some 10
million subscribers, he added.
Libya's telecoms ministry has already announced plans to
launch a tender next year to award the country's first private
mobile phone licence.
This comes amid government plans to decrease its hold over
the sector and boost private involvement.
"This put us under severe pressure to raise the bar,"
Gergarb said of the plans for a third licence.
The United Arab Emirates' Etisalat as well as
Kuwait's Zain have previously expressed interest in
entering Libya's market.
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by David Evans)