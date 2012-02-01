TRIPOLI Feb 1 Rival militias fought a
gunbattle on Wednesday in the centre of the Libyan capital, a
Reuters reporter at the scene said.
The reporter said exchanges of both heavy and light weapons
could be heard coming from the area of El-Saadi beach, next to
the heart of Tripoli. He said the road along the beach was
blocked, and smoke was rising from the location of the fighting.
An Interior Ministry official said the fighting was between
militiamen from the city of Misrata, and units from Zintan. Both
groups fought to oust former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and
maintain a heavy presence in the capital.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing
