By Oliver Holmes
TRIPOLI Feb 1 Rival militias fought a
two-hour gunbattle over a luxury beach house being used as a
barracks in the Libyan capital on Wednesday, underscoring how
volatile the country is following the overthrow of Muammar
Gaddafi.
A Reuters reporter heard exchanges of both heavy and light
weapons coming from the Tripoli district of El-Saadi beach, a
stretch of Mediterranean coast overlooked by office skyscrapers
and the Marriott Hotel.
Militias have carved up Tripoli and the rest of Libya into
competing fiefdoms, each holding out for the share of power they
say they are owed.
A witness, who had been relaxing on the beach with his
family, told a local television channel fighters armed with
anti-aircraft guns screeched along the coastal highway and
stormed a walled residence.
"It was chaos, the fighters suddenly arrived in cars and
started shooting at the house. Families fled from the beach,"
Abdul Musharim told the Libyan news channel 'Libya'.
A militia from Misrata, that arrived in Tripoli during the
civil war last year, had been using the house as a barracks. It
used to be owned by Gaddafi's son Saadi, a businessman and
former professional footballer who is in Niger after escaping
across the border when National Transitional Council (NTC)
forces captured Tripoli in August.
A member of the NTC's High Security Committee said the
fighting was between militiamen from Misrata and units from
Zintan. Both groups fought to oust Gaddafi.
"We are not sure what the fighting was about but government
forces have surrounded the area and it is calm now," the
official said on condition of anonymity.
Black smoke rose from the beach house on Wednesday and armed
men who said they were working for the Interior Ministry circled
the building and warned journalists their cameras would be
smashed if they did not leave the area.
The NTC is struggling to impose its authority on the country
and form a functioning national police force and army.
"There is nothing going on here, it is safe" an irate man
told Reuters as gunfire erupted behind him.
In the chaos, men could be seen running along the beach
carrying crates of ammunition taken from the house.
Several militias from outside the capital have set up bases
in Tripoli. They clash intermittently often because of disputes
over who controls which neighbourhoods of the city.
The violence on Wednesday was the first time in weeks that a
major gunbattle had broken out in the centre of the capital.
