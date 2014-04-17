* Jordan's ambassador was kidnapped on Tuesday
* Libyan government struggling to contain violence
* Kidnapped Tunisian was advisor at embassy
By Feras Bosalum and Tarek Amara
TRIPOLI/TUNIS, April 17 A Tunisian diplomat was
kidnapped on Thursday in the Libyan capital Tripoli, Libya's
foreign ministry said, two days after gunmen seized Jordan's
ambassador.
Kidnappings have become commonplace in the oil producer,
with foreign officials often the targets.
The weak interim government has been unable to disarm former
rebels and Islamist militants who fought to depose leader
Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and who have formed increasingly
powerful and violent militias.
Libyan foreign minister Mohamed Abdelaziz told Reuters by
phone unknown people had seized the diplomat and brought him to
an unknown location. "This is correct," he said, when asked
whether the diplomat had been kidnapped.
The Tunisian diplomat called Aroussi Gantassi had not gone
to the embassy on Thursday, a foreign ministry spokesman told
state news agency LANA.
Neither his car nor his house had been damaged. "Therefore
we assume that the advisor Aroussi Gantassi is in good health,"
the spokesman said, according to the agency.
An official in Tunisia's foreign ministry said: "We cannot
confirm that he has been kidnapped but we have been unable to
contact him." He said the missing diplomat works as an adviser
at the Tunisian embassy in Tripoli.
"Tunisia is worried about Tunisian diplomats getting
targeted in Libya," Tunisia's foreign ministry said in a
statement. "We ask Tunisians for caution in Libya and to
postpone travel to Libya."
On Tuesday, gunmen kidnapped Jordan's ambassador to
Libya and demanded an Islamist militant be released from a
Jordanian jail in exchange for the diplomat's freedom.
Masked men shot and wounded the driver of Ambassador
Fawaz al-Itan's car as they snatched the diplomat from a street
in the capital Tripoli.
Last week, Libya's interim prime minister resigned after
just one month into the job, saying gunmen had tried to attack
his family.
Local officials, policemen and army personnel are also
targeted and there have been some random acts of violence
against ordinary foreigners.
In December, an American teacher was shot dead in Benghazi
and in January, a British man and a woman from New Zealand were
shot execution-style on a beach in western Libya.
One month later, seven Egyptian Christians were found dead,
having been killed in a similar manner.
Tribal groups, militias and even local citizens resort to
road blockades as a negotiating tactic. Some have even resorted
to shutting down the OPEC member's vital oil facilities.
