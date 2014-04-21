* Diplomat makes plea in video released by Islamist group
* One of 2 Tunisian diplomats seized in past month
* Libyan Islamists want release of militants jailed in
Tunisia
By Feras Bosalum and Tarek Amara
TRIPOLI/TUNIS, April 21 A Tunisian diplomat
kidnapped in Libya pleaded with his government to negotiate with
his Islamist captors, according to a video released by an
Islamist group on Sunday evening.
Libyan Islamists have seized two Tunisian diplomats in the
past month to demand the release of fellow militants jailed in
Tunisia for attacking security forces there in 2011, according
to the Tunisian government.
Entitled "message of the kidnapped Tunisian diplomat
Mohammed Bel Sheikh to the Tunisian government and his family"
the video, published on social media, showed the diplomat
crying.
"Mr President, negotiate seriously with them. I want to
return to my country Tunisia," the diplomat, who was sporting a
beard, said. "They can kill me anytime."
"Mr President, I have three young children," he said. "Are
you a father, Mr President?"
Bel Sheikh was kidnapped a month ago, while another Tunisian
diplomat was snatched in the Libyan capital last week, the
latest in a series of kidnappings of diplomats in the North
African country.
At the end of the video, an Islamist group called Shabab
al-Tawhid (Youth of Monotheism) added a message to the Tunisian
government: "As you imprison ours we will imprison yours. As you
kills ours we will kill yours."
Neither Libyan nor Tunisian officials were immediately
available for comment but the diplomat's family confirmed it was
Bel Sheikh who appeared in the five-minute video.
"The person who appeared in the video is my brother, that is
sure ... we're suffering," his sister Samira bel Sheikh told
Reuters.
"Where are the Tunisian authorities a month after his
kidnapping. We haven't seen any action or negotiations," she
said, adding that her brother had missed the birth of his
youngest daughter. "Where is the president and the prime
minister ?"
Libyan authorities are struggling to contain former rebels
and Islamist militants who fought to depose ex-leader Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011 and who have formed increasingly powerful and
violent militias.
Last Tuesday, gunmen kidnapped Jordan's ambassador to Libya,
demanding an Islamist militant be released from a Jordanian jail
in exchange for the diplomat's freedom.
Foreign powers worry that Libya's porous borders and
the absence of a functioning government are making the country a
safe haven and transit point for militant Islamists heading for
Syria, Egypt or sub-Saharan African countries.
Last week the interim prime minister resigned after
just a month into the job, saying gunmen had tried to attack
his family.
Tribal groups, militias and even local citizens are also
resorting to road blockades as a negotiating tactic. Some rebel
groups have also shut down the OPEC member's oil facilities,
raising supply concerns on global oil markets.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Tarek Amara; Writing by Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)