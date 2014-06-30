(Recasts lead, adds arrival of two Tunisians at airport and
quotes)
By Tarek Amara and Patrick Markey
TUNIS, June 30 A Tunisian diplomat and an
embassy worker kidnapped earlier this year by unknown gunmen in
Libya arrived at dawn on Monday at a Tunis airport after being
freed on Sunday.
With Libya's government weak and its armed forces still in
formation, armed groups have targeted foreign diplomats for
abduction this year to pressure for the release of Libyan
militants held in jails overseas.
The Tunisian diplomat who worked as an advisor to the
embassy was kidnapped in Tripoli in April. The other embassy
official was taken separately.
"The kidnapped victims have been released and they will be
with their families shortly. Right now they are with us at the
embassy," the ambassador, Ridha Boukadhi, told Reuters by
telephone.
The Tunisian diplomat had been kidnapped just two days after
gunmen also took the Jordanian ambassador after they shot and
wounded his driver in the Libyan capital.
In Aouina presidential airport in Tunis, President Moncef
Marzouki and Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa welcomed the two
Tunisians who arrived in a military plane.
"Tunisia does not leave her sons, we thank the Libyans who
helped in the release. a few months ago we shared the grief and
now share the joy of their return today", Marzouki said in a
speech in airport.
Kidnappers freed the Jordanian envoy in May after a handover
of a Libyan Islamist militant who had been serving a life
sentence for a bombing plot in Jordan.
The Tunisian foreign minister Mongi Hamdi told journalists
at a press conference that his country did not negotiate with
the kidnappers and they negotiated only with the official
authorities in Libya.
"We maintained the prestige of our state", he added.
Three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi Libya is still
struggling with insecurity and chaos with brigades of former
rebels and militias refusing to disarm and often challenging the
state with political demands.
