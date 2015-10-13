TUNIS Oct 13 Gunmen have kidnapped dozens of
Tunisians in northwestern Libya to demand the release of a local
Libyan official arrested in Tunisia this week, families and
locals sources said on Tuesday.
An official from Sabratha, a coastal town between Libya's
capital Tripoli and the Tunisian border, was arrested along with
another Libyan at Tunis airport on Saturday, Sabratha's
municipal council said.
They had flown to Tunis on a visit organised by United
Nations, the council said. Tunisian officials were not
immediately available to comment.
"Gunmen kidnapped my father ... We talked with the
kidnappers over the phone and told us they would release them
only when Tunisia frees the Libyan officials arrested in
Tunisia," the daughter of one of the detained Tunisians told
local radio. "I ask the authorities to intervene."
Mustapha Abd El Kebir, a Tunisian human rights activist
with contacts in Libya, said dozens of Tunisians were being held
in Sabratha.
Armed groups in chaotic Libya often act with impunity
because of a security vacuum in which two rival governments and
their armed backers fight for control of the North African state
four years after Muammar Gaddafi's fall from power.
Tunisians and other foreign nationals have been kidnapped or
detained in the past to pressure their governments to release
Libyans held overseas.
An armed group stormed the Tunisian consulate in Tripoli and
kidnapped 10 staff this year before releasing them. Tunisia
closed the consulate after the kidnapping.
Relations between the North African neighbors have become
increasingly tense, with Tunisia's government worried about
spillover from the chaos that continues to plague Libya after
the 2011 revolt against strongman Gaddafi.
