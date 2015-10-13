(Recasts with the release of Tunisians)
TUNIS Oct 13 Dozens of Tunisians kidnapped in
Libya in retaliation for the arrest of a Libyan official in
Tunisia this week have been released, the Tunisian foreign
ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry said in a statement the release of the
Tunisians had come after "high contacts with the authorities in
Libya". It gave no further details, though security sources said
55 Tunisians had arrived home from Libya after their abduction.
Gunmen had kidnapped the Tunisians in northwestern Libya on
Monday to demand the release of the Libyan official who had been
arrested on Saturday along with another Libyan at Tunis airport
while on a visit organised by the United Nations.
Tunisian officials were not immediately available to say
whether the two Libyans had also been released.
Armed groups in chaotic Libya often act with impunity
because of a security vacuum in which two rival governments and
their armed backers are fighting for control of the North
African state four years after Muammar Gaddafi's fall from
power.
Tunisians and other foreign nationals have been kidnapped or
detained in the past to pressure their governments to release
Libyans held overseas.
An armed group stormed the Tunisian consulate in Tripoli and
kidnapped 10 staff this year before releasing them. Tunisia
closed the consulate after the kidnapping.
Relations between the two North African neighbours have
become increasingly tense, with Tunisia's government worried
about spillover from the chaos that continues to plague Libya.
