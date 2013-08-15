DUBAI Aug 15 A unit of Libya's sovereign wealth
fund is in talks to buy a 35-percent stake in state-owned
Tunisie Telecom from a conglomerate owned by Dubai's ruler,
three sources aware of the matter said.
Dubai Holding's arm, Emirates International
Telecommunications LLC (EIT), is trying to reduce debt and is
set to take a huge hit on the stake it bought for $2.25 billion
in 2006. J.P. Morgan Chase valued it at $650 million in July.
The company has been hit by political and economic turmoil
since the popular uprisings in the region that started in 2011.
LAP GreenN, a subsidiary of the Libyan Investment
Authority's (LIA) Libya Africa Investment Portfolio (LAP), is
doing due diligence on the potential purchase, the sources said,
and has hired an international investment bank to advise it, one
of the sources said. LIA has assets of about $60 billion
LAP GreenN officials were not available for comment.
EIT said in a statement that it "carries regular strategic
options reviews which could materialise in a disposal including
for its stakeholding in Tunisie Telecom".
Set up in 2007, LAP GreenN offers mobile and fixed line
services and has operations in operations in Uganda, Ivory
Coast, South Sudan and Sierra Leone.
Tunisia has a population of about 10.5 million and mobile
penetration of 95 percent. Tunisie Telecom has more than 4
million mobile subscribers and a million for fixed lines.
In June, Tunisia said 13 companies including Abu Dhabi-based
Etisalat and Turkey's Turkcell had
expressed interest in buying the stake.
But the sources said most of those companies had only
expressed an initial interest and backed away from discussions.
"A potential buyer has to be aware of the political risks
associated with the purchase. A niche player like LAP GreenN is
best positioned for that. This is not for every telco firm out
there," a regional telecoms banker said.
"The key thing in this deal will be how LAP GreenN gains
access to funds to purchase this stake," the banker said.
Dubai Holding is among the group of companies badly hit by
the financial crisis. Many of its units have had to restructure
debts. But the emirate's economy is recovering thanks to a
rebound in tourism, services and the property market.
Credit Suisse is advising Dubai on the sale
process. EIT has also put its 26 percent stake in retailer Axiom
Telecom up for sale, sources said in June.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)