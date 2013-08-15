DUBAI Aug 15 A unit of Libya's sovereign wealth
fund, which wants to expand in Africa, is in talks to buy a
35-percent stake in state-owned Tunisie Telecom from a
conglomerate owned by Dubai's ruler, three sources aware of the
matter said.
Dubai Holding's subsidiary, Emirates
International Telecommunications LLC (EIT), has put its
35-percent stake in Tunisie Telecom, which it bought for $2.25
billion in 2006, up for sale to cut its debt.
J.P. Morgan Chase valued the stake at $650 million
in a July research note.
LAP GreenN officials were not available for comment. EIT
would not confirm or deny whether it was selling the stake.
