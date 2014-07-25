ISTANBUL Operations at Turkey's Tripoli embassy will be suspended due to worsening security situation in Libya, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Friday, a day after Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said the embassy in the capital could be evacuated.

More than 50 people have died so far in fighting that started 10 days ago and has deepened fears post-war Libya is slipping further into lawlessness, with its government unable to control heavily armed brigades of former rebel fighters battling for power.

"Our Tripoli embassy has temporarily suspended its operations," the ministry said. "The core personnel will continue work from our Tunisia embassy until the circumstances in Tripoli improve."

The move comes only days after Turkey issued a travel warning advising all its citizens to leave the North African country. The foreign Ministry said more than 500 Turks have already been sent back to Turkey via Tunisia on Thursday.

Turkey's consulate-general in the northwestern Libyan capital of Misrata will continue its operations normally, it said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)