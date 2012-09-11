PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6
June 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 12 An American staff member of the U.S. consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi has died following fierce clashes at the compound, two Libyan security sources said on Wednesday.
"One American staff member has died and a number have been injured in the clashes," Abdel-Monem Al-Hurr, spokesman for Libya's Supreme Security Committee, said, adding that he did not know the exact number of injured.
Armed gunmen attacked the compound on Tuesday evening, clashing with Libyan security forces before the latter withdrew as they came under heavy fire. Reuters reporters on the scene could see looters raiding the compound, walking off with desks, chairs and washing machines.
June 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ken Feinberg under consideration to run Takata airbag compensation fund after Robert Mueller notified judge he could no longer do so - CNBC, citing DJ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ruHAMI