BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings says RPMs for May were 1.4 bln, up 8 pct
* Hawaiian Airlines reports May 2017 traffic statistics and updates expected second quarter metrics
KABUL, Sept 12 The United States embassy in Kabul appealed to Afghan leaders on Wednesday for help "maintaining calm" over the anti-Muslim video, a statement said.
President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the video amid simmering tensions in the Afghan capital on Wednesday over the video, with many fearing it could trigger protests like those seen in Libya and Egypt.
* Hawaiian Airlines reports May 2017 traffic statistics and updates expected second quarter metrics
MEXICO CITY, June 6 Delta Air Lines and Mexican peer Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday they have signed a joint cooperation agreement to beef up their cargo operations in the market between the United States and Mexico.